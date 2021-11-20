Two more complicating factors matter here. By joining international sanctions against Iran, the U.K. has made it difficult to pay up since banks involved in the financial transfer would be liable to sanctions too. Hunt suggests that payment could be made in kind — for shipments of medicine, for instance. Talks will resume at the end of the month between the U.S. and Iran, which could see Washington return to the nuclear deal with Tehran that President Trump abrogated in 2018. In that case sanctions would be eased.