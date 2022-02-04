Focus is a big one. Despite having household names such as Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Unilever’s food business fares poorly relative to toiletries, cosmetics and cleaning products. With the GSK consumer-health bid, Unilever has made clear its future is in these types of goods. That’s not such great news for the managers of the food business. After all they still have to secure resources and recruit the best people.