Third, the Fed’s assessment completely overlooks the substantial financial benefits involved in creating a digital dollar. Commercial banks currently earn $70 billion per quarter, in part by creating deposit balances (which, as the report notes, are a form of digital money). A Fed option for digital dollars would reduce these profits. It would also allow the Fed to expand the assets on its balance sheet, recapturing some profits from the banking sector and increasing the money that it transfers to the Treasury by potentially tens of billions per year. In other words, a digital U.S. dollar would reduce the deficit and strengthen the government’s fiscal position — something that should attract significant interest on both sides of the political aisle.