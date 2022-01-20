Another way to create a pan-coronavirus vaccine is to target the parts of the virus that remain the same even as it mutates, perhaps a small region on the spike protein. But because so many of the virus’s mutations are on the spike, this may not be easy. Vir Biotechnology Inc., which makes the only antibody therapy still effective against omicron, is well on its way to identifying these so-called highly conserved areas on the virus, says Herbert “Skip” Virgin, Vir’s chief scientific officer. The hope is that a vaccine targeting these spots could offer several years of broad protection against coronaviruses.