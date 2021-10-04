The strategic rationale for a Walmart-Home Depot deal extends beyond that, though. Walmart stores could use a refresh, and as groceries increasingly drive Walmart’s revenue, Home Depot could become the overarching label or overseer of non-grocery items. Ladd envisions a Home Depot-branded do-it-yourself section at Walmart, a bit like Target is doing with Ulta Beauty Inc. for makeup. “The Walmart of 1970 doesn’t look that much different from the Walmart of 2021,” he said. “This is a way to jazz up their brand.” Greater visibility and control over inventory would allow them to modernize with dynamic pricing — i.e., getting rid of static paper stickers and adapting prices quickly to stoke demand and offer spot promotions, he said. Or perhaps they could expand into a new adjacent product category such as a private-label furniture line to compete online with Wayfair Inc., which has carved out its own supply-chain advantage.