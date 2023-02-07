A10 Networks: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. — SAN JOSE, Calif. — A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $18 million.
A10 Networks shares have fallen slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $15.74, a climb of 12% in the last 12 months.
