A10 Networks: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

For the year, the company reported profit of $46.9 million, or 60 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $280.3 million.

The provider of networking technologies posted revenue of $77.6 million in the period.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share.

A10 Networks shares have fallen slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $15.74, a climb of 12% in the last 12 months.