Veoneer Inc., up $1.88 to $12.84.
The automotive safety electronics company is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies on autonomous driving technology.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co., up 90 cents to $12.03.
The clothing and accessories retailer reported a surprising second-quarter profit and beat analyst’s revenue forecasts.
Coty Inc., down 31 cents to $3.54.
The owner of Clairol and other cosmetics brands reported a large loss in its fiscal fourth-quarter.
Box Inc., up 95 cents to $20.24.
The digital file management company’s second-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.
Greif Inc., down $3.57 to $35.83.
The industrial packaging company reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter revenue because of lower demand.
Abbott Laboratories, up $8.10 to $111.29.
The medical device and health care company received U.S. authorization for a 15-minute COVID-19 test.
.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.