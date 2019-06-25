NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

AbbVie Inc., down $12.75 to $65.70

The pharmaceutical company is buying Botox maker Allergan in a cash-and-stock deal valued at around $63 billion.

Bausch Health Companies Inc., up 62 cents to $24.38

The health care products company said it will pay down about $100 million worth of debt.

FedEx Corp., down $4.92 to $155.98

FedEx is suing the United States government over export rules it says are virtually impossible to follow because it handles millions of packages a day.

Lennar Corp., down $3.19 to $48.22

Tariff concerns and a disappointing third quarter outlook weighed on the homebuilder’s stock.

The Medicines Co., down $1.60 to $33.76

The biotechnology company is issuing $150 million of its stock as it raises funds to develop a potential cholesterol drug.

Rambus Inc., down 5 cents to $11.50

Visa is buying the chipmaker’s token services and ticketing businesses, according to media reports.

Bank of America Corp., down 22 cents to $27.76

The banking sector suffered as higher bond prices pushed yields lower, which means banks can charge less for loan interest.

Alphabet Inc., down $29.12 to $1,087.58

The parent of Google and other internet stocks fell as investors headed for less risky holdings.

