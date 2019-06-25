AbbVie is buying Botox maker Allergan in a cash-and-stock deal valued at around $63 billion.

The maker of the blockbuster immune disorder treatment Humira said Tuesday that it will pay $120.30 in cash and a portion of AbbVie stock for each Allergan share. That amounts to $188.24 per share, or a 45% premium to Allergan’s closing price Monday.

Shares of Allergan Plc, based in Dublin, Ireland, jumped nearly 30% before the opening bell.

AbbVie shareholders will own 83% of the specialty drug company combination after the deal’s completion while Allergan shareholders will have a 17% stake.

Regulators and Allergan shareholders still have to approve the deal.

Shares of AbbVie Inc., based in North Chicago, Illinois, sank 10%.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.