AbbVie: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. — AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.47 billion. On a per-share basis, the North Chicago, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.38. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.60 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.54 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $15.12 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.35 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11.84 billion, or $6.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $58.05 billion.

AbbVie expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.70 to $11.10 per share.

AbbVie shares have declined 11% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 7%. The stock has increased nearly 1% in the last 12 months.

