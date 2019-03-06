NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Exxon Mobil Corp., down 91 cents to $79.28

The energy company plans to increase its capital spending by about $4 billion in 2019.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., up $4.35 to $25.70

The retailer’s Hollister brand helped push an important sales measure higher in the fourth quarter.

General Electric Co., down 78 cents to $9.11

The company expects no leftover funds after paying for operating and capital expenses this year.

AeroVironment Inc., up $7.21 to $83.95

The unmanned aircraft company’s revenue surged during the fourth quarter, pushing quarterly profit beyond forecasts.

Aon PLC, up $6.75 to $164

The insurance company said it is no longer considering a buyout of rival Willis Towers Watson.

NIO Inc., down $2.15 to $8.01

The Chinese electric carmaker reported a slowdown in vehicle deliveries during its fourth quarter.

Ambarella Inc., up $1.52 to $42.06

The chipmaker’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Dollar Tree Inc., up $4.88 to $100.35

The discount retail chain said it is closing up to 390 Family Dollar stores this year and rebranding about 200 others under the Dollar Tree name.

