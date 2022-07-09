Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Shinzo Abe, the slain former Japanese leader, made his biggest mark on Japan’s economy with a single act: The appointment of a central bank governor committed to deploy massive and prolonged stimulus. That forceful campaign to buttress growth and crank up inflation may be approaching its sell-by date. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight For all the salutes to “Abenomics” — a mix of monetary, fiscal and regulatory reforms aimed at ending years of perceived decline — only the first of those components had real staying power. By tapping Haruhiko Kuroda to lead the Bank of Japan, a position somewhat insulated from the daily cut-and-thrust of politics, Abe ensured the printing presses would run hot after he stepped down as prime minister in 2020. But such aggressive easing does have a sunset clause, given the march toward higher interest rates in almost every other economy and the long-awaited attainment of 2% inflation in Japan.

Kuroda’s second five-year term expires in April. The pressure for his successor to pursue a different approach, or at least add some significant nuance to the current stance, might be hard to resist. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hasn’t had much to say about what sort of person should follow Kuroda. Kishida, like Abe, is committed to monetary easing. But even a modest tightening — predicted by a minority of economists — would leave Japanese policy still very loose relative to peers.

The legacy of Abe, delivered through his avatar Kuroda, is that deflation appears to be have been defeated. For decades after the collapse of a property bubble in the early 1990s, Japan struggled with either modest declines in prices or a level of inflation that was too low for comfort. The economy was in and out of recession under a revolving door of premiers and an endless parade of supplementary budgets. Abe and Kuroda tried to break Japan from what the latter called “a deflationary mindset.” A generation of Japanese grew up without any meaningful first-hand experience of cost of living pressures.

Then Abe led the Liberal Democratic Party back to power in 2012 determined to smash the cycle of decline. After a few months, he tapped Kuroda, a wily career bureaucrat with a barely disguised desire to open the monetary floodgates. Japan had been experimenting with so-called unconventional policy — quantitative easing and near zero borrowing costs — for a while, to little real effect. Kuroda turbo-charged that effort, armed with a beefed-up 2% inflation target recently bestowed by Abe’s government. He was determined to hit it, and inflate the economy until he got there, with the added benefit of knowing that the new premier was behind him. In a series of close votes on the BOJ board, Kuroda prevailed. The balance sheet was expanded rapidly and, in 2016, the benchmark rate was cut into negative territory.

None of this was entirely without controversy. Regional lenders have long complained about the threat to profits from negative rates. More recently, a jump in prices attributed to pandemic-era bottlenecks and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to complaints from the public and politicians. Japan has reached its 2% target, even if it had a powerful assist from forces well beyond its borders. The sudden about-face in the inflation landscape has generated a backlash: Kuroda was vilified on social media recently when he had the gall to suggest in a speech that Japanese consumers were beginning to become tolerant of broad-based price hikes. He was hauled in front of a parliamentary committee and recanted.

Also contributing to inflation is the 15% slide in the yen this year against the dollar, the most of any major currency. The principal culprit in this weakening is Kuroda’s steadfast refusal to join the global race to withdraw stimulus. At press conferences, the answer to almost any conceivable way of asking him about exiting easy money is met with “No, no, no.” In practice, this binds the central bank only as long as Kuroda is around.

Do Abe and his man at the BOJ get too much credit for the enormous easing of the 2010s? They weren’t the only ones talking an easy money game. The Federal Reserve didn’t wrap up Bernanke-era QE until 2014. US rates were raised only gradually in the next few years before being cut aggressively in response to the pandemic. The year Abe stormed back into office, 2012, saw European Central Bank boss Mario Draghi pledge to do “whatever it takes” to hold the eurozone together. The route Abe blessed for Kuroda was very much the fashion of the moment.

It would be churlish to deny Abe, killed Friday by an assassin, his due. One of the great powers that a leader holds is that of appointment. Abe used that authority wisely when it came to monetary jobs. He gave Kuroda BOJ board members who were committed to the direction of policy, if not every pronouncement.

It’s ironic that after years of trying to boost inflation, and finally achieving some success, it is such an unpopular state of affairs. A student of history and product of a political family, Abe knew nothing in politics — or policy — lasts forever. But give him his due: When it came to the monetary arena, he knew where he wanted to go and found a person to help him get there.More From Bloomberg Opinion:

