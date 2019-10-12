The union said it’s willing to resume bargaining, but it also provided 48 hours’ notice late Friday to terminate the extension agreement that workers have been working under since December. After that, the union said picketing will begin simultaneously at Asarco’s Arizona and Texas properties at 1 a.m. Central Time Monday.
Representatives of Asarco could not be immediately reached for comment. The company mines, smelts and refines copper.
