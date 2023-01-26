Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Brazil and Argentina’s presidents have launched discussions on a common currency, but their plans are nothing like the euro, which replaced national currencies like the lira, franc and deutsche mark entirely. What’s on the table is a common unit for commercial transactions, part of a larger strategy by recently elected Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to boost trade and restore Brazil’s traditional influence in the region, which sagged under his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro. Yet Lula’s plans come at a difficult time, with the region’s existing Mercosur trade block put to the test by one of its founding partners, debates over the growing influence of China in South America and political tensions spreading around the region.

1. What are Brazil and Argentina talking about?

Lula and Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announced their intentions to discuss a “common South American currency” in an open letter published last weekend in an Argentine newspaper. The unit would be used “for financial and commercial trade, in order to reduce operational costs and lower our external vulnerability” to the dollar, they wrote. The announcement came amid a summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States. There, finance ministers of both countries clarified they are thinking of a “common means of payment” that would not replace their own domestic currencies. Other trade partners such as Uruguay and Paraguay would be welcome to join.

2. How would that work?

A working group with officials from Brazil and Argentina is expected to begin discussions around a common unit that can be used settle trading transactions without relying on the dollar. It’s part of a broader plan to simplify commerce between Brazilian exporters and Argentine importers, who have trouble accessing US dollars due to capital controls. A fund will operate under the Brazilian Finance ministry to offer guarantees in those transactions together with public and private banks.

3. How does a unit of account work in trade?

No details of specific plans have been released, but here’s a general picture: Currently, a trade transaction between the two countries requires the US dollar to act as price reference. That means that to pay for Argentine goods being exported from Brazil, the importer needs to first convert the price from Brazilian reais into dollars, with the seller then turning those dollars into pesos. That not only adds an extra step but can introduces greater volatility if the dollar fluctuates against either currency. Instead, the value of a shared unit of account could be established against a standardized “basket” of currencies meant to give a sense of price levels in the participating countries. That would make calculating the price in the importing country’s currency a one step instead of two step process, and could reduce volatility by pegging the exchange rate to a range of prices — on top of not needing the dollars to intermediate the operation. In its conception, the common unit would be similar to the ECU, the accounting currency used as monetary unit of the European countries between 1979 and 1999 before the introduction of the euro.

4. Why wasn’t it done before?

Brazil and Argentina have for decades considered options to coordinate their currencies, but persistent macroeconomic imbalances and political volatility in both countries made advancing the idea impossible. In 1987, the two countries announced the “gaucho”, a common unit of account to measure trade between the nations. It failed in the midst of hyperinflation and heightened currency depreciation. More recently, Bolsonaro also suggested a single currency, but was met with skepticism: his political differences with Fernandez meant they never held a formal meeting while in office. There’s no short list of challenges now. Argentina’s annual inflation has neared 100% amid a fast depreciation of the peso, while Brazil’s consumer price increases came close to 5.9%, with interest rates at a six-year high.

5. What would be the benefit?

Officials from both government believe a common trade unit would boost regional commerce. Still, most economists have downplayed the idea as “poorly timed” and “far from probable”. Chile’s former central bank chief Jose de Gregorio said Brazil risks its sound monetary policy by strengthening ties with Argentina, still trying to regain credibility on its public accounts.

6. Why is Lula pursuing this?

It’s one of many ways in which he’s trying to reestablish Brazil’s role in the international scene. One of his first acts after being elected president was to attend the COP27 talks in Egypt, offering to host United Nations’ climate talks in 2025. As candidate, he had managed to secure high-profile meetings with European officials. Now, little over a month after taking office, he’s pledging to boost regional trade by retaking a seat at the CELAC, a group of 33 Latin American nations created to replace the US influence in the region. Bolsonaro had ditched the community after ideological differences with Cuba and Venezuela. Still, it won’t be an easy task as one of the oldest trade blocs in the region, Mercosur, is put to the test.

7. What else is happening with trade in South America?

The Southern Common Market, known as Mercosur in Spanish, is one of the oldest trade blocs in the region with Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay as founding members. Others like Chile and Bolivia are associated to the bloc, while Venezuela remains suspended. Created in the 1990’s, it’s served as a way to promote regional trade, though not without conflicts, as members have frequently implemented tariffs on imports at times of economic crisis. Uruguay, one of its smallest partners, last year unilaterally started trade negotiations with China and applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. It’s a move driven out of frustration with Mercosur’s slow pace to open up their economies and advance on trade deals, after a negotiation with the European Union that is decades in the making. President Luis Lacalle Pou has pledged to remain in the Mercosur, but stated the bloc needs modernization and still faces internal trade barriers.

8. Can Brazil regain its regional standing?

After years of isolation during Bolsonaro’s government, the international community seems eager to welcome Brazil back. But Lula will have to overcome political and economic tensions to reunite the region. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua remain hot topics for the region, with refugees crossing borders to escape economic crisis while left-wing leaders remain reluctant to condemn their regimes. Leaders are now also divided on how to tackle Peru’s growing political instability. On the economic front, consumer price increases are only now easing, with the region’s main central banks steady at double-digit interest rates, and the growth is expected to slow this year. On top of that, Lula’s plans to increase regional trade will have to overcome China’s influence in the region, which has grown through key infrastructure projects.

