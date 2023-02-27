Acadia: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO — Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) on Monday reported a loss of $41.7 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $136.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $134.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $216 million, or $1.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $517.2 million.

Acadia shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $19.40, a fall of 24% in the last 12 months.

