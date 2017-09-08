One of the worst-kept secrets is that your local library often has way more to offer than a traditional book or two. E-books and audiobooks are as much a part of the catalogue these days.

And Libby is an app from OverDrive — a company that works with libraries around the country to show off their e-books and audiobooks on offer.

Users will need a valid library card from a participating system to use Libby. But if you meet those criteria, then the app makes it a snap to check out materials or place holds on the titles you want. You can read or listen to them right in the app.

It can also send your library books to a Kindle.

For the kiddos, you can access graphic novels or picture books with read-along audio.

Another bonus: You can sign into multiple library systems, if you hold multiple cards. The app will let you know when what you want is available.

Free, for iOS and Android devices and Windows 10.