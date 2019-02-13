NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Activision Blizzard Inc., up $2.90 to $44.57

The video game maker is restructuring and laying off nearly 800 workers as it faces tougher competition and lower profit.

TripAdvisor Inc., down $3.45 to $56.94

The travel website operator reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and lower revenue from its key hotel bookings segment.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., down $1.49 to $17.63

The generic drug developer forecast weak profit and revenue in 2019 as sales of its blockbuster drug Copaxone fall.

Twilio Inc., down $8.42 to $106.87

The cloud communications company gave Wall Street a weak profit outlook for the first quarter.

Qualys Inc., down $14.10 to $82.31

The maker of security-analysis software issued a weak first-quarter sales forecast.

Groupon Inc., down 44 cents to $3.52

The online daily deal service reported weak fourth-quarter profit on lower sales.

Hilton Worldwide Inc., up $5.05 to $79.37

The hotel operator beat analysts’ forecasts with its fourth-quarter results on a boost in occupancy and revenue per room.

Global Payments Inc., up $5.33 to $122.75

The payment technology company beat analysts’ profit forecasts and increased its stock buyback program.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.