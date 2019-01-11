NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Activision Blizzard Inc., down $4.81 to $46.54

The video game publisher announced that its eight-year partnership with game developer Bungie was ending.

General Motors Co., up $2.45 to $37.18

The automaker predicted strong results for this year and said it doesn’t foresee any more job cuts through 2020.

Iridium Communications Inc., up $1.40 to $21.16

A SpaceX rocket carrying 10 satellites for the communications company blasted off successfully in California.

Marriott International Inc., down 63 cents to $109.42

A group of law firms has filed the largest lawsuit yet against the company related to the hotel chain’s huge data breach.

Vail Resorts Inc., down $27.30 to $187.33

The ski resort company lowered one of its full-year forecasts as fewer guests came in early December.

ConocoPhillips, down $1.55 to $66.39

Energy companies fell as the price of crude oil turned lower after a nine-day winning streak.

Embraer S.A., up 58 cents to $23.23

The Brazilian government said it won’t block a deal between the aircraft maker and Boeing Co.

PVH Corp., up $6.83 to $105.77

The parent company of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger raised its revenue forecasts for the fourth quarter and for 2018.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.