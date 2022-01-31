It does sound as if Vodafone boss Nick Read is looking to do something about it all. He has been talking openly about the need for local consolidation in Vodafone’s markets. The question is how much he is willing to sell assets where they are clearly worth more to other operators. Some analysts perceive antitrust obstacles to be abating, not least due to consolidation in the Netherlands. In any case, private equity might be keen to buy when rival telcos cannot. But as Credit Suisse analysts say, it’s not clear Vodafone is willing to cede control in its main European markets, even when its position is challenged.