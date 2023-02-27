Addus HomeCare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FRISCO, Texas — FRISCO, Texas — Addus HomeCare Corp. (ADUS) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $14.8 million.
The provider of home-based personal care, nursing and rehabilitative therapy services posted revenue of $247.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $246.6 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $46 million, or $2.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $951.1 million.
Addus HomeCare shares have risen 6.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $105.93, a climb of 25% in the last 12 months.
