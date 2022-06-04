Placeholder while article actions load

“Aren’t you happy your mother chose to give birth to you so you could be adopted?” As a transracial adoptee growing up in Indiana, I was often asked this question by people who identified as pro-life. It seemed only to embolden them that I was born in China at the height of the one-child policy.

With the US Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade — the landmark ruling that established a constitutional right to abortion — pro-lifers are portraying private adoption as a solution for unwanted pregnancies. Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who adopted two of her seven children from Haiti, and others have suggested abortion is unnecessary because birth mothers can simply give up their babies.

But there is nothing simple about it.

For one thing, adoption is not an alternative to being pregnant and giving birth. Carrying a baby to term is a pretty big deal.

Advertisement

That’s one reason that unwanted pregnancies carried to term rarely end in adoption. Of women who were denied an abortion due to gestational limits, 91% who carried their babies to term chose to parent, according to a 2017 study by Gretchen Sisson, a sociologist at the University of California, San Francisco. If abortion is criminalized in two dozen states, perhaps that will change, but currently only 0.5% of births in the US end in adoption. Birth mothers who give up their babies for adoption report extended feelings of grief, anxiety and depression. Some have suicidal thoughts. “I have never gotten over it,” wrote one woman who had relinquished her child 20 years earlier.

If relinquishing a child is so terrible, why do some choose to do it? The most common reason mothers is financial strain — not because adoption is their first choice, says Sisson.

To better understand the demographics of mothers in the US who relinquished their infants for adoption, Sisson examined data from private adoption agencies between 2001 and 2020. Most of the mothers were in their twenties, unemployed, on public health insurance and earning less than $5,000 per year. Many were already parents. About 34% of the mothers in the study were people of color. Most had a high school degree and were unmarried.

Advertisement

According to a 2015 study by Sisson, most women who relinquished their babies would have preferred to parent. Adoption was a last resort. But unemployment, low-paying jobs, a lack of parental support and lack of health insurance all contributed to their feeling it was their only option.

These are some of the same reasons that women seek abortions. Many are already parents and choose to terminate their pregnancy because they want to devote their time and resources to the children they have. According to a 2004 survey, the main reasons women in the US sought abortions were that a pregnancy would interrupt education or the ability to work, and that they lacked support from their partners.

Pro-life and pro-choice activists should unite to push for investments in families to make parenting more viable. This would include living-wage jobs, paid parental leave, housing security and access to affordable childcare and health care. Many women in the US want more children than they end up having, according to a 2018 survey of 1,858 men and women ages 20 to 45 conducted by Morning Consult. About 64% of respondents cited expensive childcare as being the reason they had fewer children than they considered ideal.

Advertisement

Women who do give up their babies for adoption should have the power to make reproductive choices free of financial pressure. Adoption will of course be an answer for some. But it won’t — and can’t — be the only option. It’s never an easy one.

“Everything about how I was brought up says that abortion is wrong,” one of Sisson’s study participants said. “But I would never, ever wish this experience on anyone, and I would never strategically use adoption as a way to mitigate or negotiate an abortion issue. I think that people who suggest that girls do adoptions instead of abortions just don’t know how difficult and challenging adoption can be.”

It can also be hard on the child. Regardless of how successful adoption is, parent-child separation affects brain development, which can influence a baby’s ability to establish a secure attachment style early in life. I am no stranger to the psychological trauma of being separated from my birth mother. It took years to process the profound role that loss and grief play in my life.

Advertisement

When people ask if I’m grateful for being adopted, the simple answer is yes. But there is no guarantee my birth mother had access to safe abortion or had the power to make a decision free of financial deprivation. Twenty-three years later, I want women to have more choices, not fewer.

More from Bloomberg Opinion:

• How Abortion Pills Changed the Political Debate in Ireland: Clara Ferreira Marques

• What’s Not Going to Happen After Roe Falls: Ramesh Ponnuru

• After the Supreme Court Breaks Roe, Who Picks Up the Pieces?: Therese Raphael

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article