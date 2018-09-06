NEW YORK — Small business hiring fell by more than half in August, the likely result of a shrinking labor pool.

Payroll processor ADP said Thursday its small business customers added 21,000 new jobs, down from 59,000 in July.

That’s less than half the monthly average of nearly 49,000 during the first seven months of 2018. ADP bases its reports on payroll data from its customers with one to 49 employees.

Small business hiring has slowed from 2017, when monthly job gains averaged 61,000. The low unemployment rate has made it harder for many companies to find qualified workers.

The slower gains at small companies depressed hiring at ADP customers of all sizes. It counted 163,000 new jobs overall, down from 217,000 in July, with hiring strongest at companies with 50-499 employees.

