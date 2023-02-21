ADTRAN Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $38.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Huntsville, Alabama-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 12 cents per share.

The networking equipment maker posted revenue of $358.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $2 million, or 3 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.03 billion.

ADTRAN Holdings shares have dropped roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 18% in the last 12 months.

