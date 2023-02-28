Advance Auto Parts: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RALEIGH, N.C. — RALEIGH, N.C. — Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $106.7 million. The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.88 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.41 per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $2.47 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.42 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $501.9 million, or $8.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.15 billion.

Advance Auto Parts expects full-year earnings to be $10.20 to $11.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $11.4 billion to $11.6 billion.

Advance Auto Parts shares have decreased slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 32% in the last 12 months.

