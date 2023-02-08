Advanced Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DENVER — DENVER — Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $43.7 million. The Denver-based company said it had net income of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.70 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The maker of power-conversion products posted revenue of $490.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $471.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $199.7 million, or $5.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.85 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Advanced Energy expects its per-share earnings to range from 85 cents to $1.35.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $395 million to $435 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Advanced Energy shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $97.25, a climb of 16% in the last 12 months.

