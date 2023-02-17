AdvanSix: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — PARSIPPANY, N.J. — AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $33.6 million. The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.27 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The polymer resins producer posted revenue of $404.1 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $472.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $171.9 million, or $5.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.95 billion.

AdvanSix shares have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 1% in the last 12 months.

