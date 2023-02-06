Aecom: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS — DALLAS — Aecom Technology Corp. (ACM) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $87.9 million.
The provider of technical and management-support services posted revenue of $3.38 billion in the period.
Aecom expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.55 to $3.75 per share.
Aecom shares have risen almost 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $88.24, a climb of 27% in the last 12 months.
