Aerojet Rocketdyne: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $16.1 million.
The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $648.2 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $615.6 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $74 million, or 90 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.24 billion.
Aerojet Rocketdyne shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $56.15, an increase of 50% in the last 12 months.
