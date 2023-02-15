Aerojet Rocketdyne: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $16.1 million. On a per-share basis, the El Segundo, California-based company said it had profit of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 31 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $648.2 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $615.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $74 million, or 90 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.24 billion.

Aerojet Rocketdyne shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $56.15, an increase of 50% in the last 12 months.

