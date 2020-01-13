Woodward Hexcel will have manufacturing operations in 14 countries on five continents.

Hexcel shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.625 shares of Woodward Inc. common stock for each share of Hexcel Corp. stock that they own. Woodward shareholders will continue to own the same number of shares in the combined company as they do immediately prior to the closing.

Existing Woodward shareholders will own about 55% of the combined company, with Hexcel shareholders owing about 45%.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.