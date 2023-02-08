Affirm Holdings: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $322.4 million in its fiscal second quarter. The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of $1.10 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.01 per share.

The operator of digital commerce platform posted revenue of $399.6 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $420.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Affirm Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $360 million to $380 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion.

Affirm Holdings shares have risen 66% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.02, a decline of 75% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AFRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AFRM

GiftOutline Gift Article