Chicago teachers want officials to commit to supporting state or city policies aimed at lowering housing costs for their members and students’ families. Experts said they didn’t know of any other cities where teachers forced discussion of housing costs as part of a contract.
Neither negotiating team has discussed any progress on housing issues as the strike canceled classes for a third day on Monday.
