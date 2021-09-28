That may or may not be a good thing: There are enduring academic debates about whether democracy is really essential to domestic stability and global peace. It has sometimes proved beyond America’s power or stamina to create stable, well-governed polities overseas. Yet the overall U.S. record in nation-building isn’t nearly as bad as some might believe — and the fact that America never really succeeds in quitting the endeavor shows the strength of its intellectual underpinnings. The U.S. may indeed be done with Afghanistan, but it’s only done with nation-building until the next time.