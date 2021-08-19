As he was en route to his own escape, Ahmady’s tweets blasted outgoing Afghan leaders for a lack of planning. The Taliban are “going to be faced with issues going forward on how to mitigate the impact” of recent moves to halt cash flow, he said in a telephone interview, Bloomberg News’s Saleha Mohsin reported. The Afghan currency slid to a record low. How much any of this means to Afghanistan, or the degree of American will to test the extent of its monetary reach, remains to be seen. The broad point is that the U.S. is not without cards to play.