The longest war in American history has gone on for more than 17 years. The U.S. and its NATO-led allies announced the official conclusion of their combat mission in Afghanistan in 2014. But with the country remaining in violent turmoil, plans for the exit of the coalition have been repeatedly put off. In his third year in office, U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed an eagerness to withdraw his country’s forces, which make up 14,000 of the 17,000 foreign troops there. His government is pursuing a peace deal with the Taliban, the Islamic fundamentalists who once ruled the country and have reclaimed significant patches of it.

The Situation

American and Taliban representatives reached a draft agreement in early September which, according to the U.S., would pave the way for a broader peace deal between the Taliban and the Afghan government. In September, Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. envoy in talks with the Taliban, said if “everything goes in accordance with the agreement” the U.S. would pull out about 5,000 troops within 135 days of the accord’s signing. In their talks, the two sides discussed a pledge by the Taliban to prevent terrorist groups from using Afghanistan as a base and whether the Taliban would end its refusal to negotiate directly with the Afghan government, which it considers a puppet of the U.S. Conflict in the country has escalated since the Afghan military officially became responsible for security in 2014. The radical group Islamic State established a presence in the country’s east and has claimed credit for terrorist attacks. The larger threat is the resurgent Taliban. As of January, roughly 11% of Afghanistan’s population lived in areas under the control of the Taliban and other insurgents, and more than a quarter were in contested regions, an assessment the U.S. military no longer makes. The Afghan military, which receives training and advice from the U.S. and its allies, has been hampered by insufficient air power and heavy combat losses and desertions.

The Background

In 1989, the Soviet military pulled out of Afghanistan, after a decade-long occupation that had made the country a front line in the Cold War. The U.S., which actively supported the Soviets’ opponents, including radical Islamist factions, also disengaged. Bloody chaos followed until the Taliban seized the capital Kabul from the feuding warlords who had all but leveled it. The Taliban imposed stern theocratic rule and gave the terrorist group al-Qaeda a base. In 2001, after the Taliban refused to extradite al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden following his group’s Sept. 11 attacks on the U.S., the U.S. invaded Afghanistan. When bin Laden and the Taliban leadership fled, the U.S. mission morphed into a nation-building undertaking — but with limited military resources, as the U.S. focused on a separate war in Iraq. Eventually, more than 50 nations joined the coalition led by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. In 2009, U.S. President Barack Obama ordered a “surge” in forces that reached a peak of 140,000 in 2011. Military commanders reported progress on the ground, but war fatigue at home, especially after the killing of bin Laden in Pakistan, led Obama to start winding down the American troop presence. Doubts that the Afghan military could stand on its own prompted him to leave the last of them in place when he turned the presidency over to Trump in January 2017. Within a year, Trump had deployed an additional 3,500 U.S. troops to the country at the Pentagon’s urging. An estimated 212,000 people have been killed in the conflict in Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan. The U.S. appropriated $132 billion for Afghanistan’s reconstruction from 2002 through the end of 2018.

The Argument

There’s widespread agreement in the U.S. that the war against the Taliban can’t be won militarily. The U.S. commander in charge of American and coalition forces, General Scott Miller, said just that in an interview with NBC in late 2018. There are divisions, however, over how fast and under what conditions the U.S. should exit the fight. On one end are those who say it’s important to first negotiate a political agreement that would constrain the Taliban in the event they regain power. In this scenario, the Taliban would pledge to never again allow a global terrorist threat to emanate from Afghanistan and to respect the country’s current laws and constitution, that is, refrain from reinstituting strict Islamic law. On the other end are those who say such assurances from the Taliban would be meaningless. Some who hold this position say the priority should be to stop pouring lives and money into remaking Afghanistan when it isn’t working and wasn’t the original motivation for the war. Others argue it’s too dangerous to leave Afghanistan with the Taliban as strong as they are and the Afghan forces as weak.

First published March 24, 2015

