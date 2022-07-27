Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the mid-1980s, in the time before Crocodile Dundee, about the only Australian cultural exports of any note were a handful of rock bands and a TV series set in a prison. But then along came a nightly half-hour drama series, Neighbours, that over the next four decades launched the careers of a raft of Hollywood A-listers and Oscar nominees. But in the end, the vintage soap opera struggled to keep up with a more diverse world.

Neighbours introduced the world to a host of famous names. Kylie Minogue, Russell Crowe, Margot Robbie, Luke, Chris and Liam Hemsworth, Guy Pearce, Jason Donovan, Delta Goodrem, Natalie Imbruglia, Steve Bastoni and Ben Mendelsohn are among the cast to have made their way to Ramsay Street during almost 9,000 episodes. This week, the show airs for the last time.

Eager to feed its audience, the BBC picked Neighbours up in its second year — one of the most significant deals in Australian film and TV history — before it moved to Britain’s Channel 5. Its creators took inspiration from Britain’s Coronation Street, but saw a gap for something a little more homely and youthful, so they cast a show with a mix of teens and adults to give it some cross-generational tension.

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan were its first stars. Donovan’s blond hair and blue eyes made him the show’s stud, while Minogue played a car mechanic with the requisite khaki dungarees. Thick Aussie accents, mullet hair cuts, and perpetual sunshine became the kitsch hallmarks of Australian culture. Minogue went on to a career in music and film, becoming the first female artist to top the UK albums charts in five consecutive decades, and also won a Grammy in the US, cementing rare success on both continents. Donovan also did well, forging a career on the British stage.

Soon other castmates would follow their path to stardom. Countless writers, cinematographers, stunt actors and crew also cut their teeth on the set of Neighbours, with many heading off to successful careers in Hollywood or London. My father, a safety coordinator, was among them (he stayed in Melbourne). Running on British TV not only gave the show, and its cast, a much larger audience but ensured the entire production had financial security and longevity. In the unstable world of low-budget TV, Neighbours offered a regular salary and a training ground for generations of artists.

Like all long-running soap operas, characters cycled in and out while story lines twisted and turned. Yet for most of its life, Neighbours clung on to an array of largely white, straight characters at a time when Australian society was changing rapidly. It wasn’t until the end of its second decade that more racially diverse actors were regularly included. Prior to that, they were largely used as plot devices or to encapsulate racial cliches. Last year the show was hit by complaints of racism on set from cast members, which may have hastened its demise, or at the very least highlighted how out of touch it had become.

Finally in 2018 — 30 years after it premiered — the show featured a gay marriage. The first transgender cast member came the following year, played by Australian actor and trans rights advocate Georgie Stone, who approached the producers to add her character. Critics rightly argued that these moves to reflect the realities of modern society came way too late. That tardiness helped entrench both at home and abroad a stereotype of Australia as a racist and intolerant nation, instead of a place with a deep mix of cultures, religions and identities.

Unfortunately, time has run out to make amends. A decision by Channel 5 not to renew for another season, and dwindling audience in Australia, made the show financially nonviable. “It just doesn’t seem right that Neighbours would stop,” Imbruglia, who spent two years on the show before moving on to a successful singing career, told Graham Norton in February following news that it would all end.

In its wake are numerous successful careers like Imbruglia’s. Russell Crowe, who had a few episodes playing an ex-convict, went on to garner a series of Oscar and Golden Globe awards for films including A Beautiful Mind and Gladiator. Margot Robbie joined Neighbours 20 years later and stayed for three seasons, with her subsequent work including four Oscar and Golden Globe nominations and numerous blockbusters. Hemsworth brothers Luke and Liam appeared six years apart, and then went on to Hollywood to star in Westworld and The Hunger Games. Even brother Chris appeared in an episode, long before he became Thor.

For the millions of fans who grew up with Neighbours, and even those who hated it, what’s undeniable is its value as an anthropological artifact— and its many stars, who will continue to shine for years to come. So too will the Australian film and TV industry that it supported for almost four decades.

