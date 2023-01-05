Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Foreigners have taken to looking at China with deep skepticism. Geopolitical tensions over Taiwan, harsh regulatory crackdowns, as well as a stringent Covid-Zero policy that put its economy to a standstill raised the argument over the past year that China is no longer “investable.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But the investment thesis for China is looking up again. Beijing’s Covid policy reboot in early December is now putting its population on the same footing as the rest of the world. With an estimated 37 million daily infections at the peak, China’s big cities already have hit herd immunity. New Year crowds are back on the street, and we might expect some revenge consumption to kickstart the economy.

Perhaps finally becoming aware of its poor reputation abroad, Beijing is trying to show that it is opening for foreign businesses and investments again. Qin Gang, the new foreign minister, offered effusive praise of Americans, in a sign that China is adopting a softer diplomatic touch. The government, which for years shunned Hollywood blockbusters, is showing Avatar: The Way of Water in cinemas.

With China entering an early stage of a business cycle while much of the world toys with a potential recession — is it time to raise exposure to the People’s Republic again? Indeed, since the Dec. 7 reopening, the benchmark MSCI China Index has outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 10 percentage points.

Before calling China the biggest trade of the year however, there are two issues global investors need to consider.

First, what should China’s risk premium be? While corporate earnings are looking up — and Wall Street analysts have been raising their estimates — what are the expected returns investors must ask for to take on the China risk? After all, in emerging markets, asset performance is more often driven by valuation multiples than changes in earnings outlook.

The abrupt reopening, while probably a major boost to the economy, is nonetheless another key data point that showcases how unpredictable Beijing’s policymaking can be. This sharp U-turn caught even medical personnel off guard. During this Covid outbreak, China had severe shortages of basic fever medicine. This should not have happened because the country is a big exporter and a self-proclaimed efficient central planner.

For stock investors, this is less of an issue. All it means is that the MSCI China Index will have a hard time trading at the 2021 peak of 18.7 times forward earnings. The index is valued at only 11.2 times.

But for longer-term investors, such as private equity, whose assets are less liquid and often held for at least five years, Beijing’s propensity to make sudden shifts is a thornier issue. For instance, co-investing with the government in China’s nascent domestic chip industry could be alluring, but what if all of a sudden Beijing changes its mind? Heightened policy uncertainty demands a bigger risk premium.

Second, China can be reopened without being open. Just like everywhere else, the pandemic threw its economy into unfamiliar territories. With a government not forthcoming on many data points, such as recent Covid infection rates, investors will have to do due diligence themselves. But the country has become a difficult place for visitors keen to conduct on-the-ground research and feasibility studies. With borders shut for three years, it has formed its own ways of doing things. For instance, a foreigner may struggle to pay her bills at smaller restaurants, which often take local bank cards and frown at cash payments. She might have trouble hailing a taxi on the street as well, because drivers are busy working for ride-hailing apps, which again, only accept local card payments.

What will the economic rebound look like? U- or V-shaped? It’s possible that Beijing’s regulatory crackdowns on big tech and real estate developers took the entire animal spirit out and the trajectory will be L-shaped, with no rebound at all.

China’s markets are starting 2023 with a bang, but it’s no time to claim mission accomplished yet. The cost of information is high, while the return is anything but certain.

A government’s job is to convince the global investment community that its country is a predictable safe haven, so its businesses can attract cheap capital. Beijing has done just the opposite.

