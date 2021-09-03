Other allies in the region, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have recently taken to hedging their bets by parleying with Iran, and Iraq has emerged as their main intermediary. Kadhimi’s qualifications as an honest broker rest on his being equidistant from Iran and the Arab states. But take the U.S. out of the picture, and there’s every likelihood that the prime minister becomes a puppet of Tehran. Rather than being a place where the Iranians and Gulf Arabs can confer, Iraq would quickly turn into an area of contestation, with destabilizing effects across the region.