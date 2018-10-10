NEW YORK — Amazon, facing a backlash from longtime warehouse workers who say its $15 hourly minimum wage wouldn’t benefit them, will now get a bigger raise.

The company says adjustments are being made this week, and workers who already made $15 an hour will get more than the $1 extra an hour promised last week. Amazon says the raise will differ by warehouse.

A worker at a Maryland warehouse, who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity for fear of being fired, says employees were told Tuesday that they would now get a raise of $1.25 an hour after Nov. 1. That’s 25 cents more an hour than what they were told last week.

