Honda has been selling only one aircraft model since deliveries in the U.S. were approved by the Federal Aviation Administration nearly four years ago.
AD
Aerospace analyst Richard Aboulafia says it would cost Honda billions of dollars to expand into a family of light jets or establish a sales and support network to match competitors.
___
Follow Emery P. Dalesio on Twitter at http://twitter.com/emerydalesio . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/emery%20dalesio .
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD