GREENSBORO, N.C. — Honda is expanding its North Carolina aircraft manufacturing plant, but jet-industry analysts say the company better known for cars and lawnmowers faces decisions about potentially sinking billions more into its decades-in-the-making aircraft division.

Honda Aircraft CEO Michimasa Fujino said in an interview that an ongoing expansion at its Greensboro factory is more about improving efficiency than output of the seven-seat, $5.2 million HondaJet Elite. He says the Tokyo-based corporation is committed to aviation for the long-run.