Five weeks ago, the world watched in awe as Britain bid farewell to Elizabeth II and welcomed Charles III with impeccable pomp. Today, it’s watching aghast as the government shatters into smithereens and the British economy goes into convulsions. “Oh dear, oh dear,” the king was heard to mutter as he met Prime Minister Liz Truss for the first of their routine weekly meetings.

The political situation is both depressing and surreal. Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng flew back from a meeting of the world’s most powerful financiers to be sacked, after only 38 days in office. The foreign secretary, James Cleverly, has declared, unprompted, during a radio interview that “changing the leadership would be a disastrously bad idea, not just politically but economically.”

Tory MPs from the Cabinet level down are engaged in a frenzy of plotting, as opinion polls show MPs with majorities of 20,000 losing to Labour. A Tory insider said that this is the worst crisis he’d seen in his lifetime and then declared that only the showdown with Egypt over Suez in 1956 or even May 1940 during World War II could compare: a government trying to survive with its defining policy in tatters. “At least in 1940 we had Churchill,” the insider said.

Here is a sample of what MPs have been telling the newspapers in the past few days. The mood at a meeting of the 1922 Committee on Wednesday, where Truss tried to justify her policies to backbenchers, was “funereal” and “unspeakably bleak.” Expecting Truss and Kwarteng to fix the situation “is a bit like asking the gas engineer who has just blown up your house to come back and have another go.” “I don’t see how there is any way back for her. Her whole economic policy has come apart.” “We are all suffering from depression and anxiety. We’re trying to work out what to do.”

Truss’s decision to sacrifice her chancellor and tear up much of his mini-budget might buy a little time for her — and restore some stability to the market. But it raises a further question: If Kwarteng can go, then why not Truss? The only point of Truss as a politician is that she’s a radical reformer who wants to shock a sclerotic system into growth; take that away, and she’s nothing more than an empty vessel, in office but not in power. Nobody calls in Truss if they’re looking for oratorical brilliance, human empathy, organizational skills or popularity. A new opinion poll by Redfield & Wilton Strategies has her approval rating at minus 48, the lowest they’ve ever recorded for a prime minister.

Getting rid of a sitting prime minister only weeks after she has been appointed would obviously look absurd. Britain would make Italy look stable by comparison. Changing the pilot would also mean changing the selection rules because nobody has the appetite for another long drawn-out leadership contest involving Tory Party members. Tories are increasingly convinced that absurdity is better than oblivion, with several options being openly discussed in the bars and corridors of Westminster.

One suggestion is to replace Truss with a neutral grandee just as the party replaced the hapless Ian Duncan Smith with Michael Howard in 2003. Sajid Javid and Kit Malthouse are names that are often mentioned. Few outside the Conservative village have heard of Malthouse, and the public would be dumbfounded to find him suddenly foisted on them as a caretaker prime minister.

A second is to replace Truss with Rishi Sunak, who beat her among MPs and was clearly right in warning party members that Trussonomics would lead to disaster. But this might be seen as a partisan move at a time when the party needs unity.

The third option that is gaining momentum is to have a joint ticket between Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, who, between them, got three-quarters of the votes of Tory MPs. Mordaunt, a popular figure among party members, has a talent for reaching blue-collar Tories who have been particularly alienated by Truss’s enthusiasm for cutting taxes and shrinking the state.

The mood is so febrile that its quite impossible to predict what will happen. But three things are clear from the turmoil and trauma of the past week.

The first is that the Conservative Party has to reform the way it selects leaders. A majority of MPs voted for Sunak, an experienced former chancellor who knew that Truss was playing with fire. Truss only got the job because she appealed to the Tory Party’s 172,000 members who don’t have either the numbers to confer democratic legitimacy on their decision or the knowledge to make an informed choice. The fashion for giving decision power to party members at a time when membership is becoming a hobby for fanatics and eccentrics doomed the Labour Party to Jeremy Corbyn in 2015. Now it has doomed the Conservatives to Truss in 2022. The choice of leaders should be limited to MPs.

The second is that, whatever its impact on the British economy, Brexit has been a disaster for British politics. It robbed the Tories of talent as Remainers were frozen out of the party or left in disgust. This is at a time when the political system is hardly oversupplied with talented people. It encouraged a reckless and domineering attitude among Brexiteers. And it provided confused instructions to the party. Brexiteers were divided into two camps who were only united by their hatred of Brussels: traditionalists who wanted to return to the good old days by “taking back control” from foreign bureaucrats and global markets; and radical free marketeers who wanted to unleash the power of creative destruction.

Whatever his faults, Boris Johnson at least tried to reconcile these opposites. Even if Truss hadn’t chosen “creative destruction” so artlessly that she alienated the markets, she would have antagonized a good chunk of her own party who thought Brexit meant something very different from her.

The third is that the Labour Party is now a government-in-waiting rather than a struggling opposition. Keir Starmer and his shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, are inundated with offers for shrimp cocktails in the City. Middle-of-the-road voters are celebrating Starmer’s dull normality, with its promise of competence and stability. It’s often said that governments lose elections rather than oppositions winning them. But nobody in Labour high-command expected the Tory Party—an organization that had the reputation as the most ruthless political machine in the Western world — to lose the next election, which must be declared within the next two years, in such a spectacular fashion.

Adrian Wooldridge is the global business columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. A former writer at the Economist, he is author, most recently, of “The Aristocracy of Talent: How Meritocracy Made the Modern World.”

