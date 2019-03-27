FILE - In this March 25, 2019, file photo, attorney Michael Avenatti leaves Federal Court after his initial appearance in an extortion case in New York. Avenatti, the trash-talking lawyer who became a household name by representing a porn star and hounding Donald Trump, is now in the legal fight of his life against federal charges that could send him to prison for the rest of his life. (Kevin Hagen, File/Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — Michael Avenatti was a successful if little-known litigation attorney until he became a household name by representing the porn actress who sued President Donald Trump.

After Stormy Daniels said she had sex with Trump in 2006 and was paid to keep quiet about it, her brash, trash-talking attorney was suddenly everywhere. Trump denied the allegation.

Avenatti appeared repeatedly on cable TV to ridicule Trump and his supporters, traveled the country promoting various causes and even flirted with his own presidential bid.

Anti-Trump forces embraced him as someone who could match the president insult for insult.

Now, Avenatti has been arrested on extortion and fraud charges involving millions of dollars. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison. He says he’s innocent.

