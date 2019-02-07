Volunteers distribute donations to those affected by last week’s tornado in El Roble, on the outskirts of Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. More than a week after a rare tornado struck Havana, the worst-hit neighborhoods are filled with government crews restoring power and phone service and starting repairs to devastated homes. There are also hundreds of young people in jeans and designer t-shirts hauling black plastic bags full of clothes, food and water donated by entrepreneurs, artists and other members of Cuba’s independent upper-middle class. (Ramon Espinosa/Associated Press)

HAVANA — Nearly two weeks after a devastating tornado struck Havana, the worst-hit neighborhoods are filled with government crews restoring power and phone service and starting repairs to decimated homes.

There’s also a far rarer sight: Hundreds of young people in designer T-shirts and jeans hauling black plastic bags full of clothes, food and water donated by private businesses, artists and other members of Cuba’s small but growing upper-middle class.

For the first time in communist Cuba, prosperous individuals and successful entrepreneurs have taken on an important role in disaster recovery, long a point of pride for a government that boasts of its organizational ability and focus on caring for the neediest.

