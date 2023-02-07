Agco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DULUTH, Ga. — DULUTH, Ga. — Agco Corp. (AGCO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $322.2 million. The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $4.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were $4.47 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.88 per share.

The farm equipment maker posted revenue of $3.9 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.76 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $889.6 million, or $11.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.65 billion.

Agco expects full-year revenue of $14 billion.

Agco shares have declined nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 18% in the last 12 months.

