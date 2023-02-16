Agnico: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO — TORONTO — Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $205 million.
The gold mining company posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $670.2 million, or $1.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.74 billion.
Agnico shares have declined 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $49.30, a decrease of roughly 6% in the last 12 months.
