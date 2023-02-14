Agree Realty: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. — BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. — Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $84.4 million, or 95 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 95 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $39.1 million, or 44 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $116.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $115.9 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $304.9 million, or $3.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $429.8 million.

The company’s shares have risen 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $71.78, a rise of 14% in the last 12 months.

