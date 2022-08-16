Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ten years ago, I co-wrote and sold a comedy film script to 20th Century Fox. Called “The Lose,” the elevator pitch was “The Fugitive meets Harold & Kumar set in Southeast Asia.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Fox ended up shelving the project, but I always cherished the experience. Fast forward to May 2022. I wrote about “The Lose” in my newsletter and received a response from Yves Bergquist, the CEO of an artificial intelligence (AI) startup called Corto AI.

Bergquist’s company developed a tool that analyzes scripts and provides feedback on how the content will resonate with different audiences.

It was far too late to salvage my really funny script, but I needed to know why it was a dud (besides the fact that most optioned scripts never get made).

I sent Bergquist my really, really funny script and Corto put it through a multi-step process:

• Ingest and analyze: Corto analyzes and tags script variables including narrative types, emotional tones, character arcs, topics and more. Once the “narrative DNA” of my script is defined, Corto compares it to a database of what Bergquist says is more than 700,000 TV and film titles.

• Generate list of comps: Corto identifies the best matches based on “narrative DNA.” (I was happy to find the classic Southeast Asia comedy “The Hangover II” among the comps.)

• Social media analyses: Corto picks the top 10 closest comps that have grossed at least $50 million and pulls the social media engagement (via Instagram, Twitter, Reddit, TikTok) around these titles.

• Extract audience segments: Corto examines the commercial potential of my project based on the appeal of the comps to different demographics (age, gender) and which communities to target to help the project go viral. Marvel fans, for instance, are good at getting different communities in their projects; could “The Lose” have somehow been marketed to these crowds?

The analysis showed that my film ranked poorly on two scoring categories: uniqueness (how similar was the “narrative DNA” to comps?) and interestingness (did the script have a large character set with a wide range of archetypes?).

The conclusion: Only a star — Corto recommended Chris Pratt — could make my formulaic film successful. Ouch — yet another gut punch in my failed career as a wannabe scriptwriter.

According to Bergquist, several major film studios are already using the process I just described, via Corto’s web-based platform. The Hollywood connection comes from Bergquist’s role as Director of AI at the Entertainment Technology Center at the University of Southern California (ETC@USC).

Founded in 1993 with an assist from USC alum George Lucas, the ETC@USC receives funding from Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, 20th Century Fox, the Walt Disney Studios, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Entertainment and others.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, before he joined ETC@USC in 2016, Bergquist had his own somewhat checkered experience in story-telling. In the early 2000s, he went by the name Alexis Debat and frequently appeared on ABC News as a War on Terror expert. In 2007, he was “exposed for falsifying his résumé” and “accused of faking a series of interviews with famous figures.” It took years for Bergquist to rebuild his professional career, including stops at Ray Kurzweil’s Singularity University and polling analytics firm Ranker. As ETC@USC’s CEO Ken Williams told The Hollywood Reporter, “I think people deserve a second chance if they’ve earned it, and I thought [Bergquist] earned it.”

Bergquist is using his second chance to bring an AI solution to an industry long based on gut instinct.

The legendary screenwriter William Goldman famously wrote of the industry that “nobody knows anything...not one person in the entire motion picture field knows for a certainty what’s going to work. Every time out it’s a guess and, if you’re lucky, an educated one.”

Some guesses have worked very well. Decades before delivering his infamous slap at the Oscars, Will Smith found a pattern in box office hits: “Nine out of the top 10 biggest movies of all times have special effects; eight out of 10 have creatures in them; seven out of 10 have a love story. So if you want a hit, you might want to throw those in the mix. I just study patterns and try to stand where lightning strikes.” That’s how we got “Independence Day” and “Men in Black.”

Another safe educated guess: Since 2000, the top box office draw for 19 of the following 21 years has either been a sequel or a franchise film.

The most systematic approach to finding good new Hollywood content is the Black List, an annual survey of film development executives who vote on which unproduced screenplays they most like. Launched by Franklin Leonard in 2005, the Black List has included more than 1,000 screenplays. Of these, 440 have been produced, including four of the last 10 Best Picture winners.

The use of tech to find great Hollywood content has a much spottier history. Ryan Kavanaugh launched Relativity Media in 2004 touting an algorithm that could predict box office hits. The company went bankrupt in 2016.

Recent efforts using AI have been low stakes. Lexus made a 60-second ad based on a script by IBM’s Watson (unlike my really, really, really funny film script, the ad is very uninspiring), while Fox tapped Google Cloud to create a film trailer.

Meanwhile, OpenAI’s language model GPT-3 is pumping out scripts that so far have been most noteworthy for nonsensical dialogue. Granted, the model should get better with time.

Kim Benabib, who co-created HBO’s “The Brink,” is skeptical of AI in Hollywood. “Silicon Valley has long dreamed of removing the creative human element of the entertainment business because it is expensive and organized,” he tells me. “What makes a hit is intangible. It’s a combination of voice, serendipity and magic that cannot be broken down into math.”

As you might expect from someone scratching out a living by writing creatively, I largely agree with Benabib’s take.

According to Bergquist, Corto is taking a new approach because it combines a deep understanding of a film’s content and potential audience engagement.

“We tell development executives how different, unique, and fresh their new script is. Then we give them deep insights on what audiences will likely be activated by that story and those characters,” Bergquist said to me via email. “And we tell them which attributes of their project (cast, VFX, music, etc.) will be important to these audiences.”

There are AI competitors in the space, but with different focuses. Cinelytic leverages a deep talent database to help with casting calls. Movio informs production decisions based on transaction data for 10 million moviegoers. Elsewhere, companies that primarily measure social media sentiment — like Talkwalker and Meltwater — don’t have a “DNA narrative” database for 700,000+ film and movie titles.

The recent breakout success on TikTok of “Minions: The Rise of Gru” shows that social can be a deciding factor in box-office gold. And that’s an area where Corto believes it has an edge.

As for “The Lose,” I hope Chris Pratt is reading this article (and if you are, feel free to email me).More From Other Writers at Bloomberg Opinion:

Trung Phan is the co-host of the Not Investment Advice podcast and writes the SatPost newsletter. He was formerly the lead writer for the Hustle, a tech newsletter.

