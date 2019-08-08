NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Symantec Corp., up $2.51 to $22.92.

The security software maker agreed to sell its enterprise security unit to Broadcom.

Booking Holdings Inc., up $119.45 to $1,941.01.

The operator of travel websites including Booking.com and Priceline.com beat Wall Street’s second quarter financial forecasts.

American International Group Inc., up $2.41 to $56.82.

The insurer blew away Wall Street’s second quarter profit forecasts on a boost in investment income.

Monster Beverage Corp., up $1.79 to $62.18.

The maker of energy drinks, including Monster Energy, fell short of Wall Street’s second quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

The Kraft Heinz Co., down $2.65 to $28.22.

The company behind Oscar Mayer and Jell-O pudding reported a drop in second quarter revenue and gave investors a weak profit report of the first half of the year.

Roku Inc., up $21.06 to $122.03.

The video streaming company gave investors a solid revenue forecast for the current quarter after reporting surprisingly good financial results.

Albemarle Corp., up $5.90 to $73.49.

The chemicals company raised its profit forecast for the year after surpassing Wall Street’s second quarter profit expectations.

Jack in the Box Inc., up $12.54 to $86.97.

The burger chain raised its forecast for sales at established restaurants in 2019 after beating analyst’s fiscal third quarter financial forecasts.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.