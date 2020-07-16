United Airlines will operate 18 flights connecting New Delhi with Newark and San Francisco between July 17 and 31, he said.
Lufthansa is also eager to operate flights, he said.
Similar arrangements are in place with airlines in the United Arab Emirates until Aug. 26, Civil Aviation Ministry spokesman Rajiv Jain said.
“Unless the international civil aviation space reclaims its pre-COVID space, air bubbles (limited, regulated air movements) are the only answer to international flights,” Puri said.
The flights will be subject to conditions imposed by each country on the entry of travelers in view of the pandemic, he said.
India’s state-run carrier, Air-India, has been operating limited flights to the United States, Europe, Gulf countries and several other nations since May to bring back hundreds of thousands of Indians stranded there and also carry home foreigners stuck in India.
