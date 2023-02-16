Air Lease: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — LOS ANGELES — Air Lease Corp. (AL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $145.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of $1.21. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The company that leases planes to airlines posted revenue of $601.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $598.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $97 million, or $1.24 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.32 billion.

Air Lease shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $44.47, a climb of slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AL

GiftOutline Gift Article