Employees at Hamburg, Stuttgart and Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden airports also walked out of their jobs. In Munich, Germany’s second-largest airport, a walkout has been underway since Monday afternoon. Other airports including Berlin, Duesseldorf and Hannover canceled dozens of flights on Monday due to one-day strikes there.
The walkouts are part of a wage dispute between ver.di and the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies. The union is negotiating with the employers’ association for a new agreement for about 25,000 security staff nationwide. Ver.di is demanding an increase in hourly wages of at least one euro, among other things.
Three rounds of negotiations have so far failed to produce a result. The sides plan to meet in Berlin later this week for further negotiations.